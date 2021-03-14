OHA adds 234 new cases on 1-year anniversary of Oregon’s first COVID death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the state’s total to 159,617.

No new deaths associated with the virus were reported leaving Oregon’s death toll unchanged at 2,322.

Sunday also marked the one-year anniversary of the first Oregonian to die from COVID-19, according to OHA.

“We would like to remember the 2,322 Oregonians who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense grief felt by their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors,” the agency said in a release. “Our thoughts go out to everyone who has experienced a loss to COVID-19.”

Hospitalizations across the state dropped by four patients (100) and two fewer ICU beds (21) were occupied.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,322,013 first and second doses of the 1,575,705 (84%) COVID-19 doses that have been delivered to sites across the state.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).