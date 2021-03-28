OHA adds 253 cases, no new COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Oregon logged an additional 253 cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 163,952.

No new deaths tied to the virus were reported. As a result, Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 2,375.

About 85% of the more than two million doses of the vaccine have now been administered to Oregon residents, OHA reported.

Hospitalizations increased by 25 patients to 143 and ICU bed occupancies increased by 10 to 32.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (31), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Deschutes (10), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (14), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (34), Yamhill (10).