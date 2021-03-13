OHA adds 3 more COVID deaths, 365 new cases

Roughly 83% of vaccine doses delivered to Oregon have been administered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more Oregonians have died due to the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Heath Authority.

The agency reported the three new deaths Saturday along with 365 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus throughout the state. Oregon has recorded 2,322 COVID-19 deaths and a 159,392 cases since March of 2020.

Two of the three victims reported Saturday had underlying medical conditions. All three were aged 68 years or older.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 104 and the number of intensive care unit patients remained at 23.

OHA said 1,301,968 of Oregon’s 1,575,705 first and second doses (83%) of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4).