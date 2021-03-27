OHA adds 426 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state’s COVID-19 death toll reached 2,375 Saturday following two more death’s reported by the Oregon Health Authority.

Both victims–an 81-year-old Linn County man and an 87-year-old Grant County woman–had underlying medical conditions.

An additional 426 confirmed/presumptive cases were added as well, bringing Oregon’s total number of coronavirus cases to 163,702.

The agency also reported that health officials in Oregon have administered roughly 80% of the 2,107,955 doses delivered to sites across the state.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by ten to 118; ICU patients with COVID-19 increased by four to 22.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).