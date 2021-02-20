OHA adds 536 new COVID cases, 5 deaths

About 84% of delivered vaccine doses have been administered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more Oregonians were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Saturday’s five casualties brought the number of virus-related deaths in Oregon to 2,154. Additionally, the agency logged an additional confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus, amounting to 152,711 in total.

OHA said Umatilla County has a higher than anticipated case count Saturday due to about 1,400 backlogged test results that were not delivered until Friday.

“These test results were from June 2020 through Jan. 2021,” OHA said in its report Sunday. “Cases were investigated and interviewed locally at the time of their positive test but were not electronically reported to OHA.”

Saturday’s victims were aged between 66 and 90 years old, however, only two had underlying medical conditions. The other three victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (14), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66) and Yamhill (17).

Lane County’s 41 new cases pushed the region past the 10,000-case milestone.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered more than 80% of the nearly one million first and second doses of the vaccine that have been delivered across the state.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations dropped by 13 Saturday to 163. Intensive Care Unit patients increased by two to 51.