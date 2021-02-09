Will Tri-county region move to a lower COVID risk category?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is possible a number of counties in Oregon — including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — could be moved to a lower risk category as COVID cases begin to dip in Oregon.

Based on the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, the potential is that the tri-county region could move from the Extreme Risk level to High Risk. While the rate of positivity has dropped across the county, the rate of transmission is still teetering in the danger zone.

People wearing masks inside Planet Fitness in Vancouver, January 10, 2021 (KOIN)

The Extreme Risk category is the most restrictive: indoor dining is not allowed and gyms and entertainment venues are strictly limited in capacity.

But if the metro area counties were to move down to High Risk, restaurants could have some indoor dining and gyms could slightly increase the amount of people they let inside. Specifically, indoor dining and gym capacity is not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

An announcement is expected sometime Tuesday from Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s office. But Multnomah County officials told KOIN 6 News the new coronavirus variant may make health officials re-evaluate the current metrics for reopening.

“The state metrics are not the only factor we’ll consider when determining whether to drop from Extreme to High,” a spokesperson said. “Our numbers are heading in the right direction, but that trend is fragile. That framework was developed before the emergence of these variants, which we have very little information about.”

Kimberly Dinwiddie, public information officer and policy liaison for Clackamas County, echoed Multnomah County’s wariness of moving forward.

“If we do move to High Risk, people still need to continue to practice safe COVID-19 practices because if cases go up we will move back into the Extreme Risk category and no one wants that.”

Re-opening a double-edged sword

At first glance, you might assume restaurants would be ecstatic to reopen. But the truth is they realize they’ve been shut down for safety reasons. Some said the idea of working indoors in a maskless environment without being vaccinated is a serious threat to their health and to their families.

Some restaurant workers said they’re extremely uncomfortable working indoors in such settings, but would be more comfortable if the staff was vaccinated

“It’s impossible to stay six feet away in the kitchen,” said Cathy Whims, the co-owner and chef of Nostrana.

To reduce contact and follow COVID protocols, they’ve cut the number of people in their kitchen from 12 down to 3 or 4.

Whims’ coworker, Natalia Toral is the assistant general manager, events coordinator and now — in COVID-19 — the safety coordinator.

Despite the potential for restaurants to have indoor dining in the near future, Toral said there is still community spread and the risk of catching COVID is very high.

“Sure, there’s money coming down the pipeline for some people, but what is the point if it isn’t really going to stop the spread of the disease? Toral questioned. “You could save your business, but if you’re open and it’s an unsafe environment, I just feel like that is just a really big miss here.”

But the state of New York treats their restaurant industry as essential workers.

“They’re having buses going around and vaccinating people from place to place because they’re understanding that again, frontline essential workers may not have the means to drive to a vaccination site,” said Katy Connors with the Independent Restaurants of Alliance of Oregon. “This is part of a proactive measure in order to make sure that these populations that are again, communities of color, people who may not speak English as a first language, have the opportunity to be able to take advantage of the vaccine.”

She said they’re frustrated OHA is not including Oregon’s restaurant workers in the “essential workers” category.

Katy Connors with the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon (Courtesy photo December 2020)

“I think it’s devastating to people because it’s like these business owners are having to make these decisions; do I do 25% dining and potentially save my business, or do I risk my life?” said Katy Connors with the IRAO. “Do I risk my life and the life of my workers? That’s the conversations that are going to start happening.”

Connors added Oregon needs to look at the restaurant industry from a safety, economic and equity standpoint. The restaurant industry makes up 10% of Oregon’s workforce, which is a diverse group of people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, she said.

By including them in the prioritization of the vaccine rollout, Connors said it can make a positive impact in 3 areas the state said they’re trying to target.