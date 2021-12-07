OHA: Average COVID vaccinations top 20K per day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Average daily vaccinations over the last week in Oregon have topped 20,000 on a day when OHA recorded new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in all but 2 of the state’s counties.

The Tuesday report showed 945 new COVID cases along with another 31 newly recorded deaths. The overall total of cases stands at 397,421, with the death toll at 5299.

Officials said the 7-day running average is now 20,306 doses per day, an increase from Monday’s average total.

Hospitals continue to be near capacity. There are 405 patients with COVID in hospitals across the state and 110 people with COVID in ICU, officials said.

New cases by county:

Baker (6), Benton (14), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (48), Crook (16), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (30), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (57), Jefferson (13), Josephine (30), Klamath (24), Lake (1), Lane (58), Lincoln (12), Linn (39), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Morrow (5), Multnomah (98), Polk (36), Sherman (2), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (23), Union (5), Wallow (2), Wasco (11), Washington (107) and Yamhill (37).