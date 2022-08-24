PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority announced another decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their biweekly report.

OHA reported Wednesday that there were 11,612 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, down 26% from the previous biweekly total of 15,686. Test positivity was listed at 10.9%, as opposed to 13% in the previous report.

OHA also noted their outbreak report shows 201 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care facilities with three or more confirmed cases or one or more COVID-19-related death.

As of Aug. 20, there have been 872,287 cases, 34,653 hospitalizations (4% of all reported cases) and 8,354 deaths (1% of all reported cases) in the state, according to OHA.