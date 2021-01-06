OHA blames technical troubles for drop in new case numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials said a sharp drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded Wednesday was due to technical issues, and not a decrease in actual infections.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (8), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (10), Douglas (10), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (44), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (31), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (2), Multnomah (114), Polk (14), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (50), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (27), Yamhill (44).

Oregon has so far seen 120,223 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials noted Wednesday’s case count was lower than expected due to a server outage which caused unscheduled database downtime on Tuesday. They added that Wednesday’s Tableau updates wouldn’t include electronic laboratory reporting data from the previous day.

The OHA also reported eight new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,558. These new deaths include:

An 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 3 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 4 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

An 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 53-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 64-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 60-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Jan. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 95-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Health authorities also said Oregon’s 1523rd death, first reported on Tuesday, was a 76-year-old male in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Jan. 2 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon administered 6,432 vaccine doses on Wednesday, including 595 second doses. To date, the state has given 61,671 vaccines, according to OHA.

There were 480 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Oregon on Wednesday — 14 fewer than the previous day — and 120 patients in ICU beds — an increase of 13.