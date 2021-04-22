OHA: Oregon woman dies after J&J vaccine, CDC investigating

"Until the investigation is complete, it cannot be concluded whether her death is related to the vaccine," OHA said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and U.S. health officials are investigating the death of an Oregon woman following immunization with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority announced it was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the investigation into the woman’s death.

The woman, who has only been identified as being in her 50s at the time of her death, received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine before the pause order was issued, which was April 13.

The woman developed a rare blood clot within two weeks following her vaccinating and the blood clot was seen in combination with very low platelets.

Dr. Shimi Sharief, senior health advisor with the Oregon Health Authority, said that until the investigation is complete, it cannot be concluded whether her death is related to the vaccine.

Due to patient privacy laws, Sharief said the state won’t be releasing any more details about the woman, like what county she lived in. She did confirm the woman died at a hospital.

Before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused nationwide, cases of this blood clot had been identified among six women around the U.S. who had received the vaccine, according to health officials. OHA said the Oregon case “will add to the evidence of potential risk associated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

OHA said it was notified of the potential adverse reaction on April 20, two days after the CDC was notified on April 18.