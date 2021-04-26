OHA clears health officials to resume administering J&J vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials have officially given the green light for health care providers in Oregon to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, but with verbal warnings.

Prior to the shot, providers must ensure patients or their caregivers are informed about the benefits and risks of the J&J vaccine in their primary language, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

OHA added that there are nearly 125,000 doses of the J&J vaccine that were been stored at Oregon vaccination sites during the investigation into the safety of the vaccine.

On Saturday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the reauthorization of the J&J vaccine to be used. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective as long as people are aware of potential risks.

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also authorized the restart of the vaccine last week.