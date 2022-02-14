OHA: Climbing down COVID mountain ‘challenging as climb up’

'Majority of cases we are seeing are in the unvaccinated population'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Watching COVID case trends and hospitalizations has always been a key for Oregon health officials in their efforts to manage the pandemic. If the current trends continue, Oregon could lift its public indoor mask mandate before the announced date of March 31.

Last week, OHA recorded more than 20,000 new cases. “The majority of case we are seeing are in the unvaccinated population,” OHA Public Health Director Rachel Banks said.

Even as the virus keeps circulating, health officials said cases are trending downward. But the reality is the fall won’t necessarily be a breeze.

“As we’ve noted that cases are coming down, hospitalizations are coming down, too. We are optimistic we will continue to see cases and hospitalizations go down,” Banks said. “If we’re thinking about this as a mountain, sometimes the climb down is also challenging as the climb up. You’re just using different muscles.”

The Oregon Health Authority anticipates just as many COVID cases on the way down as residents experienced during the omicron surge.

And that means the hardworking healthcare workers may still need support. There are 79 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (12% availability) and 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,242 (7% availability) across the entire state.

But at least they’re not completely full.