OHA accidentally invites 11k for vaccines, honors appts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Wednesday its partners at All4Oregon mistakenly invited roughly 11,000 ineligible recipients to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The error was “based on erroneous information supplied by OHA” (to All4Oregon), according to the agency — who also offered an apology for the mistake. The thousands of people to get the notification were not actually eligible to receive a shot until April 19.

“Since February, the Get Vaccinated Oregon team at the Oregon Health Authority has given All4Oregon the contact information of eligible people in the Portland area to coordinate scheduling at the Oregon Convention Center,” OHA said. “On March 21, OHA included the 11,000 additional people on an eligibility list shared with All4Oregon.”

OHA said All4Oregon has committed to honoring appointments offered despite the error.

Health officials also announced 1 million Oregonians have been vaccinated — 585,657 people are fully vaccinated while 433,478 are still in “series in progress,” the OHA dashboard reported.

Oregon reports 379 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Oregon’s latest COVID-19 casualty was an 85-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions. Her death brought the state’s death toll to 2,368.

OHA added an additional 379 confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus as well, bringing the total number of infections to 162,384.

Vaccinations and hospitalizations

Twenty-one Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. Lane County’s is the newest submission, health officials said. Current counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

Oregon has now administered a total of 782,265 first and second doses of Pfizer, 760,231 first and second doses of Moderna and 34,165 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines — about 77% of all delivered doses.

OHA said the number of hospitalized patients with the coronavirus dropped by seven to 102. The number of ICU patients increased by three to 19.

Breakdown by county

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (11), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (9), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (23), Douglas (5), Grant (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Lane (26), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (36), Multnomah (63), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Washington (30) and Yamhill (5).