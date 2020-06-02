OHA: COVID-19 outbreak at Bob’s Red Mill

3 more people died, overall total in Oregon now 157

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been reported at Bob’s Red Mill in Clackamas County, accounting for 13 cases, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Additionally, 3 more women died from COVID-19, ranging in age from 36 to 81. All had underlying health conditions, authorities said. Two of them lived in Multnomah County, with the other in Washington County.

OHA Daily COVID-19 Update

To date, 157 people have died in Oregon during the coronavirus pandemic. Another 4335 people have tested positive.

The investigation into the outbreak at Bob’s Red Mill began May 27, officials said. These 13 cases were not counted among the 33 cases reported Tuesday.

Those 33 cases were recorded in Benton, Hood River, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Wasco and Washington counties. Multnomah had 10 of the 33 cases.