OHA: COVID ‘a formidable foe’ as state death toll exceeds 6K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported over 8,000 new COVID cases and 54 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state death toll over 6,000, according to Wednesday’s OHA report.

With 8,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon, the state’s total case count rises to 605,363.

According to OHA’s weekly report, from January 17 through January 23, there were 47,361 new COVID cases reported. OHA said this was a 9.5% decrease from last week’s pandemic high.

54 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the state, increasing the state’s death toll to 6,048, OHA said.

“What makes these losses more painful is that nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said.

“These losses also remind us that COVID-19 is still a formidable foe in Oregon, and the heart wrenching impact on our lives is not behind us yet,” Dr. Sidelinger added.

Vaccinations

Oregon’s seven-day running average for vaccinations has been updated to 11,041 doses per day.

As of Wednesday, 3,117,666 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,818,413 have completed a vaccine series.

Governor Kate Brown set a goal for one million Oregonians to receive a booster dose by the end of January. In order to meet the goal, 530,260 people would need to get the additional dose.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 1,061 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon, an increase of four people since Tuesday’s report. Additionally, 155 COVID patients are in intensive care units.

Out of 652 adult ICU beds across Oregon, only 68 are available and 259 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,192 are available.

According to OHA’s weekly report, there were 638 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations — a 45% increase from the week prior and the highest since the Delta peak at 1,036 hospitalizations.

Cases by county

OHA reported the following confirmed and presumptive cases by county:

Baker (45), Benton (289), Clackamas (551), Clatsop (46), Columbia (92), Coos (158), Crook (110), Curry (33), Deschutes (541), Douglas (188), Gilliam (2), Grant (41), Harney (9), Hood River (51), Jackson (558), Jefferson (104), Josephine (224), Klamath (155), Lake (20), Lane (692), Lincoln (69), Linn (398), Malheur (78), Marion (910), Morrow (55), Multnomah (931), Polk (238), Sherman (6), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (198), Union (55), Wallowa (26), Wasco (82), Washington (911), Wheeler (14) and Yamhill (279).