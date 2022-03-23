PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported another 314 new COVID cases and announced the state has passed over 7,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

According to OHA, the state’s total case count is now 702,288. They also reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising Oregon’s death toll to 7,013.

“We again are reminded that COVID-19 continues to impact families and communities in Oregon, and we recognize each person represents a tremendous loss to those closest to them,” State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.

Across the state, there are 165 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by 14 from Tuesday’s report. OHA also reports there are 27 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

According to OHA, 3,172,738 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,880,941 people completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is 2,278 doses per day.

OHA also announced Wednesday, they are tracking a new omicron subvariant, BA.2, in the agency’s COVID variant dashboard.

Cases by county:

Benton (10), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (7), Grant (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (26), Linn (5), Marion (25), Multnomah (106), Polk (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (45) and Yamhill (3).