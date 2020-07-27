OHA: COVID positivity rate dips for first time since May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since late May, the positivity rate in COVID-19 tests declined in Oregon last week even as Multnomah County recorded 119 new cases on Monday.

Overall, there were 340 new cases recorded in 22 of Oregon’s 36 counties. That brings the cumulative total to 17,088. No new deaths were recorded, and that total remains at 289.

The Oregon Health Authority said the rate of positive cases for their Weekly Testing Summary tracked at 4.8%.

“The coming weeks are especially important,” OHA Director Pat Allen said during a phone briefing on July 24. He said cases continue to rise at an “aggressive rate” with newly diagnosed cases having increased 10% over past 14 days. Last week’s tests showed 6.6% test positivity.

On July 23, OHA officials released three projections: if transmission rate stays the same, if it rises 10% or drops 10%.

If it stays the same, by August 13 Oregon would have about 1600 infections per day

If it rises by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 2300 infections per day

If it drops by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 600 infections per day

This indicates, officials said, the need for people in the state to wear masks, maintain physical distance and limit social gatherings.

Contact tracing is becoming more difficult in Multnomah County as COVID-19 continues to spread, health officials said during an update on Monday.

“We are starting to see less cooperation from individuals and employers,” lead health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. She also noted that two thirds of cases, 62%, are not traced to a source.