OHA: Delay in reporting to distort COVID data Friday, Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority cautioned Oregonians about its daily COVID-19 report for both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s total of 826 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus is relatively low because several of the local public health departments that contribute to reporting the daily numbers were closed. As a result, OHA said Saturday’s numbers will be “unusually high.” The agency added that a technical reporting issue also impacted the number of negative tests because of the limited reporting.

Three deaths were reported Friday which included an 87-year-old woman from Union County and two women from Linn County; an 87-year-old and a 78-year-old. The three new deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 885.

Hospitalizations continued to rise with the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increasing from 489 to 521, according to OHA. Nearly a quarter of the hospitalized patients are in Intensive Care Unit Beds.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were from the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (14), Columbia (13), Crook (6), Deschutes (90), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Lane (64), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (168), Morrow (8), Multnomah (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (22), Wasco (7), Washington (297), Yamhill (1).

Oregon has logged 70,832 cases of the virus to date.