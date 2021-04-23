OHA ‘encouraged’ by US OK to resume J&J COVID vaccinations

FILE – In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to — with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After US health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, Oregon health officials said they are encouraged and will review the federal decisions before making their statewide recommendations.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration decided that J&J’s vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

European regulators earlier this week made a similar decision, deciding the clot risk was small enough to allow rollout.

In a statement late Friday afternoon, Oregon state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said, “Today’s federal actions are encouraging news as we confront the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. This thorough scientific review found that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson outweigh the risks. And the prompt and rigorous safety examination can give us all confidence that adverse events are carefully scrutinized.”

OHA will review the federal information. After that review, OHA will share their recommendations on whether to resume using and distributing the J&J vaccine in Oregon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.