OHA: Fewer new cases, 33 more deaths reported Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority recorded fewer COVID-19 cases in its final report of the week, dropping from 5,147 on Wednesday to 4,872 new confirmed and presumptive cases Friday.

Oregon’s total case count is now 654,343.

Despite the drop of 275 cases from the previous day, the state logged 33 additional deaths, according to OHA’s report. That brings Oregon’s total death toll to 6,214.

Hospital capacity

Hospitals remained nearly full in Oregon with 1,092 patients admitted with COVID-19 and only 6% of non-ICU beds available.

More than 170 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, OHA said. ICU capacity remained in the single-digit percentage Friday, with 8% (51) of adult ICU beds available across the state.

In Oregon, the seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is 9,139 doses per day.

As of Friday, OHA reported 3,133,869 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,833,424 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series in the state.

Cases by county

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (23), Benton (98), Clackamas (377), Clatsop (25), Columbia (46), Coos (84), Crook (48), Curry (24), Deschutes (258), Douglas (79), Grant (15), Harney (24), Hood River (28), Jackson (240), Jefferson (40), Josephine (129), Klamath (133), Lake (5), Lane (517), Lincoln (120), Linn (262), Malheur (46), Marion (563), Morrow (8), Multnomah (524), Polk (169), Sherman (1), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (107), Union (43), Wallowa (5), Wasco (31), Washington (641) and Yamhill (119).

OHA said more information about the cases and deaths will be provided in a later release.

OHA’s reports on new cases from the weekend typically come on Mondays.