OHA, Gov. Brown to address coronavirus questions

(L-R) OHA Director Pat Allen, Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference about coronavirus, February 28, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is holding a Facebook live event with Governor Kate Brown over coronavirus concerns on Wednesday.

The question and answer event will be streamed at 12:15 p.m. on OHA’s Facebook page. Governor Brown will be participating alongside OHA Director Patrick Allen and Oregon State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

OHA stated on their Facebook page “We recognize Oregonians have a lot of concerns about COVID-19. We want to hear from you and address your questions.”

