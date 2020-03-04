Live Now
OHA, Gov. Brown to address coronavirus questions

The presser starts at 12:15 p.m.

(L-R) OHA Director Pat Allen, Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference about coronavirus, February 28, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is holding a Facebook live event with Governor Kate Brown over coronavirus concerns on Wednesday.

The question and answer event will be streamed at 12:15 p.m. on OHA’s Facebook page. Governor Brown will be participating alongside OHA Director Patrick Allen and Oregon State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

OHA stated on their Facebook page “We recognize Oregonians have a lot of concerns about COVID-19. We want to hear from you and address your questions.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.

