OHA, Gov. Brown to address coronavirus questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is holding a Facebook live event with Governor Kate Brown over coronavirus concerns on Wednesday.
The question and answer event will be streamed at 12:15 p.m. on OHA’s Facebook page. Governor Brown will be participating alongside OHA Director Patrick Allen and Oregon State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
OHA stated on their Facebook page “We recognize Oregonians have a lot of concerns about COVID-19. We want to hear from you and address your questions.”
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.
Full KOIN 6 News coronavirus coverage
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.