OHA launches effort to ease vaccine scheduling for seniors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority and All4Oregon launched a new system this weekend aimed to simplify the process of signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency said Monday the newly-installed process “informs seniors from counties in the Portland area that they are eligible for an appointment and offers them a personalized way to schedule appointments.” Both agencies have urged seniors to check their email inboxes for appointment information and registration messages.

The appointment process applies to eligible older adults who live in either Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah or Washington counties who have registered for a vaccine through the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool, according to OHA. Seniors outside of those counties can still use the system, but locations and steps will differ in their counties.

Get Vaccinated Oregon signup tool

Under the new system, OHA has reserved minimum of 15,000 first vaccine doses per week for the next three weeks to the All4Oregon partners operating the Oregon Convention Center vaccination clinic. Officials said the move will “speed scheduling for older adults and reduce uncertainty for registrants.”

The system underwent a pilot program this past weekend in which nearly 2,000 Oregonians were able to successfully secure an appointment.

For more information on how to sign up for an appointment or to see if you are eligible to receive a vaccination, visit OHA’s COVID-19 Vaccine page.