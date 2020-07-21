OHA launches COVID-19 testing site locator

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has added a new testing site locator to its website.

The interactive map is a tool aimed to help Oregonians find the nearest COVID-19 testing site in their area.

“This new resource can help people find ongoing testing locations in their community,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist and state health officer. “[It’s] is especially important for people who don’t have a primary care provider.”

Users can find nearby testing sites by simply entering their address or selecting a state, county and zip code.

Oregon’s testing guidance encourages testing for anyone with symptoms in consultation with a health care provider. OHA said that if testing resources are limited, the following groups should be prioritized: