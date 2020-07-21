OHA launches COVID-19 testing site locator

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has added a new testing site locator to its website.
The interactive map is a tool aimed to help Oregonians find the nearest COVID-19 testing site in their area.
“This new resource can help people find ongoing testing locations in their community,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist and state health officer. “[It’s] is especially important for people who don’t have a primary care provider.”
Users can find nearby testing sites by simply entering their address or selecting a state, county and zip code.
Oregon’s testing guidance encourages testing for anyone with symptoms in consultation with a health care provider. OHA said that if testing resources are limited, the following groups should be prioritized:
- Healthcare workers and first responders (EMS, public safety workers)
- Residents, staff, children, and others in non-hospital congregate settings (e.g., residential care facilities, group homes, schools, agricultural workplaces, food processing plants, jails or prisons, shelters)
- Workers who provide direct care or services in multiple group facilities or who provide in-home services (e.g., hospice care workers, physical or occupational therapists, in-home personal care workers)
- Essential front-line service workers who have regular contact with large numbers of people (e.g., those working in grocery, pharmacy, transit, delivery, and other critical infrastructure services)
- People 65 years of age or older
- People with underlying medical conditions, including, but not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, obesity, and immunocompromising conditions
- People who identify as Black, African American, Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander
- People who identify as having a disability
- People whose first language is not English
- Pregnant women
- People whose condition requires hospitalization
- People who, within 14 days of their symptom onset, had close contact with a confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 case
