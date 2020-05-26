OHA logs 18 new cases, second day in a row without deaths

Oregon's COVID-19 death toll remains at 148

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second day in a row, health officials in Oregon reported no new deaths stemming from the coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 18 confirmed new cases and one presumptive case, bringing the total number of cases to 3,967.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Crook (1), Marion (5), Multnomah (7), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).

To date, Multnomah, Marion and Washington Counties represent about two-thirds of the state’s positive tests.

