OHA: More than 35k doses of vaccine administered daily

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported more than 35,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered each day.

The seven-day average of 35,522 doses comes as the state opens up its vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16.

OHA also tallied an additional 473 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus along with no new deaths. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Oregon reached 175,592 while the death toll remained unchanged for the second day in a row, staying at 2,460.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, according to OHA.

“As of today, 1,033,175 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series,” the agency said in a release Monday. “There are 1,600,343 who have had at least one dose.”

Hospitalizations for the virus increased by 28 patients to 243, according to OHA. Additionally, Nine more intensive care unit patients were added, bringing the number of ICU patients in Oregon to 57.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Lane (65), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Marion (65), Multnomah (135), Polk (16), Tillamook (1), Wasco (8), Washington (1) and Yamhill (15).