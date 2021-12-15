OHA: More than 3M Oregonians at least partially vaccinated

A young girl receives a vaccine as children are administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital de Henares in Coslada, Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Starting from Wednesday, Spain is trying to begin a speedy vaccination rollout for around 3.3 million children aged 5-11, the group that is leading contagion rates in the country and largely believed to be spreading new infections to their parents and grandparents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Total of 70.4% of all people living in Oregon received at least 1 dose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the running average of daily COVID vaccinations continues to top 21,000, health officials said more than 3 million Oregonians have now received at least one dose of the 3 authorized vaccines.

Oregon Health Authority officials announced the milestone just 2 days short of the first anniversary of the first vaccine doses. The total of 3,002,602 people vaccinated is 70.4% of all people living in Oregon.

The Wednesday report also said another 39 people were added to Oregon’s COVID death toll, which now stands at 5508. Additionally, 907 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were recorded in 33 counties:

Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (25), Columbia (5), Coos (23), Crook (12), Curry (7), Deschutes (39), Douglas (51), Gilliam (3), Grant (12), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (5), Josephine (36), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Linn (45), Malheur (4), Marion (90), Morrow (3), Multnomah (128), Polk (28), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (87), and Yamhill (30).

“Vaccines continue to be our most effective tool in our ongoing response to pandemic,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “All of the vaccines now authorized for people ages 5 and older in the United States provide protection from COVID-19 infection and illness, including the more transmissible variants.”

“The vast majority” of Oregonians who are hospitalized or recently died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated, OHA officials said. The new cases of COVID continues to be lowest in the 5 counties where the vaccination rate is above 70%.

OHA did not provide information on the 39 deaths recorded in this report.