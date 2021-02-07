OHA: More than 75% of Oregon’s vaccine doses administered

Agency adds 393 new confirmed/presumptive cases, 4 more deaths

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 75% COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Oregon have now been administered, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

State health officials reported Oregon has now provided a cumulative total of 554,145 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The agency also added 393 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, along with four new deaths. The deceased were aged between 78 and 93 years old — all but one had underlying medical conditions.

Sunday’s latest figures brought the COVID-19 death toll to 2,023 and the total number of COVID-19 infections in Oregon to 147,122.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by two from Saturday; ICU bed patients increased by one, OHA said.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Crook (5), Curry (9), Deschutes (30), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (4), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (41), Morrow (3), Multnomah (63), Polk (16), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (16).

