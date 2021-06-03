OHA: More than 9 in 10 COVID deaths in May among unvaccinated

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,683, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

OHA reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases, raising the state total to 202,247. There were 228 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 63 patients in ICU beds.

Through May 31, OHA has identified 1,009 vaccine breakthrough cases. A breakthrough case is when a person tests positive for COVID at least 14 days after they complete a vaccine series. Officials said 98% of the 16,097 cases reported in May were among people who were unvaccinated. More than nine in 10 of the 126 COVID-related deaths in May were among people who were not vaccinated, OHA said, and most of the deaths tied to vaccine breakthrough cases affected elderly adults.

On Thursday, OHA reported 20,401 new COVID vaccine doses were added to the state’s immunization registry. Oregon is now averaging 20,109 doses administered each day.

In total, Oregon has administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,877,344 people had completed a vaccine series and there were 2,255,274 people who have had at least one dose.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 2,677th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,678th death is a 57-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on April 28 and died on June 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,679th death is a 70-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,680th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,681st death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 2 at Salem Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,682nd death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 14 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,683rd death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on March 22 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.