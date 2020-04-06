OHA, Multnomah County to discuss various COVID-19 resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority held a webinar for providers on telehealth Monday afternoon, shortly before Multnomah County will hold their own briefing via conference call over COVID-19 and chronic illness.

During the webinar, the OHA said they are changing their guidelines on telehealth. This includes telehealth for all conditions, not just COVID-19. They said that coverage should be for new and existing patients, and that caregivers can use Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangout, Zoom, and Skype. Facebook live and TikTok are forbidden. Restrictions have been removed about where chats can occur – they are now permitted anywhere that supports private interactions.

They then discussed billing and rate questions, compliance with HIPPA, and the types of providers eligible for telehealth.

The Multnomah County press briefing will begin as the OHA webinar is expected to finish up.

This briefing will be held over a Zoom conference call with members of the media to discuss COVID-19 and those who have an underlying chronic health condition. Multnomah County says it encourages those individuals to continue treatment and will discuss primary care services available during the call.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.