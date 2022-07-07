PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine breakthrough report, there were over 45,000 COVID-19 cases in the state last month.

Of the 45,843 COVID cases, 56.5% (25,907) were vaccine breakthrough cases, while 19,923 people that tested positive were unvaccinated.

OHA says 41.1% (10,644) of the positive cases were in people that were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of infection. Of the 259,450 total COVID-19 breakthrough cases in the state, 30.2% (78,313) were fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, just 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, while 0.6% have died — the average age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here. The next breakthrough report will be published Thursday, Aug. 11.