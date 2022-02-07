OHA: Nearly 8K new COVID cases, another 30 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority says nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were recorded over the weekend.

In Monday’s report, the OHA says there are 7,928 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases in the state, bringing the total case number to 662,250. Of those cases, OHA says 4,053 were recorded last Friday, 2,047 were recorded on Saturday and 1,828 were recorded on Sunday.

Another 30 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, as well. The new deaths raise the statewide deal toll to 6,244.

Hospital capacity

Oregon currently has 1,072 hospitalized COVID patients — a one-person decrease from the day before. However, the number of COVID patients in intensive care unit beds has reached 197, an increase of 15 from yesterday.

Only 66 of 618 adult ICU beds are still available in the state, which represents 11% availability. Meanwhile, 339 out of 4,113 — or 8% — of adult non-ICU beds are still available.

Oregon’s seven-day running average for COVID vaccinations is now 7,890 doses per day, according to the OHA. Officials say more than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose and over 2.8 million people have completed their vaccine series.

Cases by county

Baker (22), Benton (242), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (63), Columbia (104), Coos (110), Crook (89), Curry (42), Deschutes (561), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Harney (7), Hood River (22), Jackson (416), Jefferson (97), Josephine (133), Klamath (178), Lake (2), Lane (776), Lincoln (110), Linn (384), Malheur (43), Marion (774), Morrow (13), Multnomah (1216), Polk (213), Sherman (1), Tillamook (34), Umatilla (98), Union (22), Wallowa (12), Wasco (35), Washington (1088) and Yamhill (190).