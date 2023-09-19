PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a federal advisory group recommended a new COVID-19 booster targeting the XBB.1.5 variant, the Oregon Health Authority says the vaccines should be available to Oregonians in the next few weeks, representing a “big step” in response to the virus.

In a September 12 press release, OHA initially said Oregon could see the boosters as early as the week of September 18. On Tuesday, OHA told KOIN 6 News the boosters should arrive in the next few weeks.

As the boosters roll out, the state health agency says they’ve been tracking the new XBB variant in Oregon, noting “as of the week of August 27, 66.7% of samples that were sequenced were the XBB variant and its subvariants.”

As the new booster targets the XBB variant, a spokesperson with the Oregon Health Authority told KOIN 6 News the original COVID-19 strain is no longer circulating.

“A lot of variants have since come along, and the newer vaccines are based on the most recent variants. So, the new vaccines are XBB-based, Omicron subvariant vaccines. We think they should offer very broad protection because most of us have been exposed to other strains of the virus, and along with the XBB strain, you should be well protected against virtually all the previously seen COVID-19 viruses,” the OHA spokesperson explained.

According to OHA, the CDC and the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the new vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.

Once the boosters arrive, OHA says they should be widely available to Oregonians, much like the flu shot, as both are recommended to a “broad swath of the population.”

Oregonians can get the booster through their healthcare provider, pharmacies, county public health clinics or through vaccinefinder.org.

Dr. Paul Cieslak — a medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA — previously said the boosters represent a turning point for the state’s response to the virus.

“They are the first updated vaccines approved after the federal public health emergency ended in May, and the first updated vaccines available on the commercial market,” Cieslak said. “This means we’ve taken a big step toward normalizing COVID-19 as something we live with and manage much as we do for influenza.”

OHA noted that the boosters are available on the commercial market, so health care providers can directly buy the shots from vaccine manufacturers.