OHA: No new COVID deaths but confirmed cases rise

Confirmed cases in Oregon now at 2759

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second consecutive day, there were no deaths reported in Oregon related to COVID-19, but the number of cases in the state continues to rise.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 65 new confirmed cases and another 14 cases presumed to be the coronavirus were recorded by the Oregon Health Authority in 15 different counties.

Marion County had the most cases in this report, 17, followed by Multnomah with 15 and Washington and Linn counties with 10 each.

Overall, Oregon has recorded 2759 cases, with 109 deaths.

As of now, the daily reports from state health officials will include presumptive cases, which goes hand-in-hand with guidance from the CDC.