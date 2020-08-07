Brown, OHA official to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown and a health official from the Oregon Health Authority will be giving an update on the continued COVID-19 response on Friday morning.

The press conference is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.

The OHA’s State Medical Officer Dean Sidelinger will be joined by Governor Brown to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes the day after Oregon passed 20,000 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19, with the death toll rising to 339.

Thursday’s COVID-19 report shows total of 267 cases were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 97 of those cases. Marion County, one of the counties on the state’s Watch List, had 33 while Umatilla recorded another 27.

As of Thursday, Multnomah County was on the state watch list to potentially face further restrictions. As a result, Clackamas and Washington counties may also be subjected to rollbacks.

Oregon ‘Watch List’ revised

On Thursday, Governor Brown removed Lake County from the state’s Watch List for COVID case. There are currently 9 counties on the Watch List:

Baker, Hood River, Jefferson, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Umatilla, and Wasco.

In a statement, the governor said, “I want to remind all Oregonians that this disease is something that, for the time being, we must learn to live with. This means, your continued work to protect yourselves and others—wearing a face covering, watching your distance, and washing your hands—is of the utmost importance.”