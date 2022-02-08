OHA: Oregon adds over 3K new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

An adult gets a COVID vaccine shot at a Washington County mobile clinic event, November 13, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,248 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths, according to in Tuesday’s report.

With Tuesday’s newly-reported cases, this increases the state’s case total to 665,486 and the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,265, OHA said.

According to Tuesday’s report, 3,137,126 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,839,066 people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is now 7,472 doses per day.

Across the state, there are 1,055 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 fewer than Monday’s report.

Additionally, there are 190 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease by seven patients from Monday’s report.

As far as hospital capacity, there are 57 adult ICU beds available out of 618 — leaving 9% availability. For adult non-ICU beds, there’s 297 available out of 4,105, which leaves 7% availability.

Cases by county

Baker (3), Benton (93), Clackamas (261), Clatsop (18), Columbia (57), Coos (49), Crook (40), Curry (14), Deschutes (178), Douglas (161), Gilliam (6), Grant (13), Harney (12), Hood River (22), Jackson (201), Jefferson (21), Josephine (89), Klamath (48), Lake (16), Lane (317), Lincoln (53), Linn (111), Malheur (49), Marion (337), Morrow (7), Multnomah (382), Polk (88), Sherman (1), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (67), Union (34), Wallowa (10), Wasco (29), Washington (349), Wheeler (10) and Yamhill (80).

Oregon’s 6,245th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,246th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Jan. 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,247th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,248th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,249th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 5 at Good Shephard Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,250th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Jan. 14 and died Feb. 3 at Good Shephard Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,251st COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 3 at Adventist Health Tillamook. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,252nd COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 5 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,253rd COVID-19-related death is a 33-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 4 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,254th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Feb. 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,255th COVID-19-related death is a 38-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan.18 and died Feb. 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,256th COVID-19-related death is a 12-year-old girl from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,257th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,258th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,259th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,260th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 5 at Mckenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,261st COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,262nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,263rd COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 7 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,264th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 7 at Mckenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,265th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.