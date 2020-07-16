OHA officials to brief public on continued coronavirus response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority officials will hold their weekly informational briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the ongoing response to COVID-19.

OHA Director Patrick Allen along with State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger will be speaking at the teleconference. Both Allen and Sidelinger joined Oregon Governor Kate Brown in her press conference on Monday, during which she announced two new orders aimed to aggressively combat the increased spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday morning, Oregon has 13,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 247 deaths.

During the presser, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said the new guidelines are a response to the gravity of the situation.

“The rate of COVID-19 transmission is accelerating,” Allen said. “New cases are expected to triple in the next six weeks. That means more people will get sick, many will become seriously ill, and the healthcare system is at risk of becoming overwhelmed.”

OHA’s Dr. Dean Sidelinger also weighed in the situation Oregonians face in the days ahead.

“Our modeling shows troubling scenarios,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “As of several weeks ago, we knew that if transmission did not begin to reduce, we’d rapidly see increasing infection numbers moving towards exponential growth.”

Sidelinger said the state’s efforts to get Oregonians to modify their behavior have not been good enough to keep the curve flattened.

Thursday’s media availability with Allen and Sidelinger is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.