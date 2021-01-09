OHA: Oregon sees 1,643 new COVID cases, 28 deaths; 13,448 vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 28 more lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,603, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday. OHA also reported 1,643 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of cases to 124,476.

13,448 new vaccinations were also added to the state’s total, as of Friday.

State officials also said they’ve corrected a reporting error to the December 30 Weekly Report.

In terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations, there are currently 421 across Oregon, which is 30 fewer than Friday’s count. 81 of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is seven fewer than Friday.

The count for patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times, officials said. The numbers don’t reflect admissions per day, nor the length of the hospital stay. Also not captured in the data are staffing limitations, which may further limit bed capacity. More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations

On Friday, 13,448 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 8,768 vaccine doses were administered Jan. 8 and 4,680 were administered on previous days. Vaccination sites had administered 34 percent of Oregon’s current allocation of vaccine doses, as of Jan. 8.

The cumulative total of first and second vaccine doses administered in Oregon is now 88,362. All of the vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.

These data are preliminary and subject to change, officials said. To see regularly updated vaccination data, visit OHA’s dashboards.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (37), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (25), Coos (12), Crook (18), Curry (3), Deschutes (80), Douglas (20), Harney (6), Hood River (12), Jackson (121), Jefferson (8), Josephine (54), Klamath (35), Lake (1), Lane (101), Lincoln (13), Linn (49), Malheur (23), Marion (106), Morrow (14), Multnomah (369), Polk (38), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (175), Yamhill (56).

Oregon’s 1576th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on December 14 and died on January 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1577th COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1578th COVID-19 death is a 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1579th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on January 5 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1580th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1581st COVID-19 death is a 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1582nd COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1583rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on December 26 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1584th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on January 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1585th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1586th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1587th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 22 and died on December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1588th COVID-19 death is a 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1589th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 12 and died on December 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1590th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 13 and died on January 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1591st COVID-19 death is a 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on November 27 and died on December 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1592nd COVID-19 death is a 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 30 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1593rd COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on January 4 and died on January 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1594th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 28 and died on December 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1595th COVID-19 death is a 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 7 and died on January 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1596th COVID-19 death is a 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on January 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1597th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1598th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on January 5; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1599th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1600th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1601st COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on December 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1602nd COVID-19 death is a 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on January 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1603rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.