Over 250K Oregonians have contracted COVID to date

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a quarter-million Oregonians have contracted COVID-19 to date, health officials said Thursday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,971 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 250,835. Another 19 people with COVID have died, raising the state’s death toll to 2,994.

There were 845 people hospitalized with COVID, which was five fewer than Wednesday, and 224 patients in ICU beds, which was two more than Wednesday, the OHA said.

The OHA said 10,674 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered 2,740,551 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,817,898 first and second doses of Moderna and 191,863 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,569,143 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,362,014 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Breakthrough cases

The OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 85.6% of the 20,701 reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,982 breakthrough cases, accounting for 14.4% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 46. Ninety-five breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 52 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 7,138 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases was 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people, the OHA said. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately six times higher than in vaccinated people. “Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” according to the report.

To date, 5.8% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of the people who died was 82.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.36 million Oregonians who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (14), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (26), Columbia (25), Coos (38), Crook (12), Curry (34), Deschutes (171), Douglas (238), Gilliam (4), Grant (9), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (345), Jefferson (15), Josephine (188), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (319), Lincoln (57), Linn (82), Malheur (23), Marion (218), Morrow (22), Multnomah (225), Polk (67), Sherman (5), Tillamook (44), Umatilla (70), Union (64), Wallowa (16), Wasco (17), Washington (207) and Yamhill (64).

Information about the 19 latest deaths was not immediately available.