PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority announced that 40,013 people tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

In their monthly vaccine breakthrough report, OHA reported that 18,622 (46.5%) of the cases were in unvaccinated people and 21,380 (53.4%) were vaccine breakthrough cases.

According to OHA, there have been 292,802 vaccine breakthrough cases in the state. Of those cases, 103,563, or 35.4%, were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of infection. Only 2.6% of vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

The next breakthrough report will be published Thursday, Sept. 8.