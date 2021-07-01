OHA: Over 90% of June COVID deaths among unvaccinated

92% of the 7,241 cases of COVID-19 in June were among people who were unvaccinated, OHA says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,778, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 198 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 208,834.

There were 134 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 27 patients in ICU beds.

On Thursday, the OHA reported 8,535 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Oregon is now averaging 7,514 doses administered per day.

The state has now administered 2,534,832 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,740,400 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,932 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,115,776 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 5,119.

Breakthrough cases

Through June 30, the OHA has identified 1,790 vaccine breakthrough cases. There were 7,241 cases of COVID-19 in June and 92% of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated.

More than nine in 10 of the 63 COVID-related deaths in June were among people who were not vaccinated, the OHA said. Elderly people account for the majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths.

The OHA said the number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.18 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccine breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which an individual received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days following the completion of any COVID-19 vaccine series.

The OHA provides updates on breakthrough cases the first Thursday of each month. The current breakthrough report can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (21), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 2,775th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,776th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 28 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,777th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,778th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.