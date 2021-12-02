OHA: Overwhelming number of new COVID cases are in unvaxxed

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo a R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Gree, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly three-fourths of all new COVID cases in Oregon in the past week have been among people who are not vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority said.

For the week ending November 27, OHA reported 71.3% of the new COVID cases in Oregon occurred those who are unvaccinated.

Of all the vaccine breakthrough cases recorded, only 4.4% were hospitalized and only 1.2% have died. The average age of those with breakthrough cases who died is 81, OHA said.

However hospital beds continue to be mostly full. Only 7% of adult ICU beds in Oregon are available, with only 8% of adult non-ICU beds open.

The report included another 42 deaths in Oregon related to the novel coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 5,228.

OHA also reported 1,406 new confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 393,232.

Cases by county for Thursday:

Baker (7), Benton (19), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (2), Columbia (26), Coos (36), Crook (22), Curry (7), Deschutes (83), Douglas (41), Harney (6), Hood River (6), Jackson (86), Jefferson (17), Josephine (43), Klamath (18), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (64), Malheur (3), Marion (62), Multnomah (157), Polk (22), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (8), Washington (117), and Yamhill (17).

KOIN 6 will update this article with more information about the deaths as it is released.