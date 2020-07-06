OHA: Positive COVID cases jumps to 5.3% of those tested

168 new cases reported Monday, July 6, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the number of confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases was lower than it has been over the past 5 days, the percentage of those being tested positive has jumped significantly.

In the Monday report from the Oregon Health Authority, 168 new cases were recorded. No additional deaths were noted, leaving the cumulative case total at 10,395 and the death toll at 215.

Cases were recorded in 20 of Oregon’s 36 counties, with the tri-county region accounting for 91 cases (Multnomah with 41, Washington 34 and Clackamas 16.)

Officials said they tested nearly 40,000 people in the week between June 28 and July 5. Of those, 5.3% came back positive. Health authorities said this means there are more people with COVID-19 since all counties have reopened to some degree.

“Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases,” they said.

