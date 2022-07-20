PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials will cover a lot of ground in a media briefing late Wednesday morning when they talk about the coronavirus pandemic, monkeypox and vaccines.

State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger will provide an update on those issues and take questions from reporters. The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Dozens of counties in Oregon and Washington are experiencing a spike in COVID cases and health officials in each state recommend mask-wearing indoors.

An international study, led by the University of Washington School of Medicine, shows booster shots with existing vaccines offset some omicron immune evasion tactics.

The number of cases of monkeypox virus is climbing in Oregon.

According to Oregon Health Authority, there are 25 cases in the state, with more likely on the way.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.