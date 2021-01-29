OHA press conference to touch on COVID projections, variants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As hospitalizations and case counts decline while the vaccine rollout is going slower than hoped, officials with the Oregon Health Authority will hold a press conference Friday morning.

OHA Director Patrick Allen and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sideliner will talk about their projections and the COVID variants in Oregon.

The press conference begins at 11 a.m and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

On Thursday, the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee released their recommendation for which groups get the vaccine next. It includes adults aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions, front-line workers who have been working through the pandemic and cannot work from home, adults and youth in custody who are 16 and older, and people living in low-income and congregate senior housing.

Following those groups, the committee recommends people who live in multi-generational households, followed by the general public.

The initial group includes approximately 1 million people and vaccine supply is limited.

Gov. Kate Brown’s plan, though, is to begin vaccinating educators and staff in order to speed up the time when students can go back to in-person instruction.

Also Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus in 29 counties, along with the deaths of 6 more people, all of whom were older than 60. Hospitalizations continue to drop, with 11 fewer patients in the Thursday report. Of the 291 patients in the hospital, 72 are in the ICU.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.