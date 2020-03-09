Oregon COVID-19 cases up to 14; OHA to brief public Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is expected to hold its next meeting for updates on the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

The OHA will be holding meetings for coronavirus updates twice a week as the state continues to grapple with the outbreak. On Sunday, they announced seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency.

The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is up to 14. Those include one in Douglas County, one in Marion county and five in Washington County. Oregon has now seen cases in people without high-risk exposures, meaning the virus has spread in communities.

The OHA also announced the actions it is taking to slow the spread and protect Oregonians, including school-based measures. Currently, OHA recommends against closing schools where no confirmed cases are present. They also advise schools to first consider all alternatives before closing if a confirmed case is, in fact, detected.

However, Estacada schools will be closed to students on Monday, March 9, for a district-mandated “staff development day.” Teachers and school employees will be on campus to prepare for an extended school closure if the district is affected by the coronavirus in the future.

While there are no known cases of the new virus connected to anyone within the Estacada School District, officials decided to close schools for the day to come up with a preemptive plan. One of the things staff will discuss is how to continue students’ education through remote learning.

All schools in the Hillsboro School District are open on Monday after a middle school student tested positive for the virus over the weekend, citing the OHA’s advice to stay open.

OHA’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday. The next meeting will be on Thursday at 2 p.m.

