OHA promotes safe sex in the time of COVID-19

Editor’s note: Not all topics discussed by the Oregon Health Authority are appropriate for all ages.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During this time of social distancing and isolation, some may be wondering if it’s still safe to have sex.

If you’ve been questioning your sexual practices — the Oregon Health Authority has answers. They say in short, yes, you can still have sex! But, you should be taking the proper precautions.

You are your safest sex partner

Are you a little lonely these days? That means you’re practicing good social distancing! The OHA says this is the perfect time to get to know what makes you feel good, because you are your own safest partner.

Get off while maintaining your distance

In this technological age, connecting has never been easier. You can use your phone or laptop for sexting and various web platforms so that you can connect both socially and sexually without the exchange of any bodily fluids.

Selective kissing

OHA is reminding the public that an easy way to pass COVID-19 is through kissing. Remember to only kiss someone who is in your small circle of contacts!

Use condoms

This one always applies — wear condoms! OHA says wearing condoms and dental dams can reduce contact with spit or feces during sexual contact.

Press pause

It’s time to press pause on rimming. This sexual act of mouth-to-anus contact is not ideal in during this pandemic. OHA says rimming could spread COVID-19 as the virus in feces may enter your mouth.

Wash your hands

One of the most important guidelines you’ve been seeing! Washing before and after sex is now more important that ever, according to OHA. Remember to wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds each time.

We’ve reached out OHA to ask if they’ve seen a spike in questions regarding safe sex as social distancing measures have increased. We’ll update this story once we hear back.

