OHA restricts visitations at long-term health facilities

The new policies are aimed at protecting older adults from COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials issued new restrictions Tuesday to protect older adults at assisted-living facilities from COVID-19.

Officials with the Oregon Health Authority said their decision — made with the help of the Oregon Department of Human Services — takes advantage of Gov. Brown’s emergency order regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state.

“As we know from the experience in the state of Washington, those in long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable,” said OHA Director Pat Allen.

OHA’s new protocols restrict access to anyone other than facility staff and vendors, state licensing staff and adult protective services. Access for family and friends is limited to people who are at the end stages of their life or family members who are essential for emotional well-being and care. All visitors who are granted access must be screened for symptoms and for recent travel.

Full KOIN 6 News coronavirus coverage

Rene Soreco had just finished having dinner with her 91-year-old mother when the OHA’s new rules were announced.

“Me coming to visit my mom, you know, she looks forward to that and in fact the other ladies we play games with here like having visitors come, you know, even if it’s not their own,” Soreco said.

She told KOIN 6 News the rules sound difficult and make her sad but that she and her mom are willing to make the sacrifice for their own health and the health of others.

“My mom is a very sensible person and, you know, she would understand that if that’s what we need to do, you know, neither of us would try to fight it,” she said.

OHA continues to recommend that older adults and other at-risk groups minimize contact with those who are sick, avoid large public gatherings, order prescriptions by mail and wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face and keep surface areas clean.

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do