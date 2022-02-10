OHA records 3,176 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in Thursday’s report

POOLE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: A visitor holds up her negative covid test result on February 23, 2021 in Poole, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,176 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 22 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Thursday’s report.

With OHA’s report, this brings Oregon’s total case count to 671,923 and the state’s death toll to 6,344.

According to OHA, 3,140,258 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,842,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

OHA noted that 75% of Oregon adults have completed their vaccination series.

The seven-day running average is now 7,159 doses per day.

As far as hospitalizations, there are 1,007 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. This is 35 fewer than Wednesday’s report.

OHA also reported there are 172 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase of four people from Wednesday’s report.

There are also 54 adult ICU beds available out of 688 and 246 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,262 available across Oregon.

Cases by county

Baker (16), Benton (92), Clackamas (213), Clatsop (27), Columbia (61), Coos (42), Crook (37), Curry (28), Deschutes (173), Douglas (106), Harney (6), Hood River (10), Jackson (205), Jefferson (33), Josephine (97), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (270), Lincoln (44), Linn (193), Malheur (18), Marion (299), Morrow (4), Multnomah (432), Polk (82), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (63), Union (20), Wallowa (6), Wasco (29), Washington (419) and Yamhill (77)

Oregon’s 6,323rd COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021, and died Dec. 28, 2021, at Providence Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,324th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 14, 2021, and died Dec. 23, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,325th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 25, 2021, and died Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,326th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 14, 2021, and died Feb. 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,327th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old man from Marion County who died Jan. 1 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,328th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Jan. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,329th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Multnomah County who died Jan. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,330th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 4 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,331st COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 5 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,332nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Jan. 6 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,333rd COVID-19-related death is a 54-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 13, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,334th COVID-19-related death is a 33-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,335th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,336th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,337th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,338th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Polk County who died Dec. 7, 2021, at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,339th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Dec. 9, 2021, and died Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,340th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 6 at St. Charles Madras Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,341st COVID-19-related death is a 40-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 4 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,342nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,343rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 4 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,344th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.