PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 470 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 29 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 report.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 698,564 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,800.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 270 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by 21 people from Tuesday’s report. OHA noted there are 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than yesterday.

There are 86 adult ICU beds available out of 653, and 393 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,292, OHA reported.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,164,577 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,871,874 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,992 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (14), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (29), Douglas (16), Grant (4), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (34), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Klamath (7), Lane (46), Lincoln (8), Linn (17), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (93), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (4), Washington (50) and Yamhill (7).

Note: Oregon’s 4,088th death, reported Oct. 12, 2021, was identified to be an out of state resident. As a result, the deaths are renumbered starting from 6,772.