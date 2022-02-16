OHA records drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wednesday report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,728 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 23 newly reported deaths in Wednesday’s report.

The state’s total case count has now reached 682,566 and the state’s COVID-19-related-death toll has increased to 6,416, according to OHA.

Across Oregon, there are 776 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by 29 from Tuesday’s report. OHA also reported 145 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Tuesday’s report.

There are 72 adult ICU beds available out of 682 and 270 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,283.

Overall, adult ICU beds are at 11% availability and adult non-ICU beds are at 6% availability.

As of Wednesday’s report, 3,147,029 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,850,429 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is 5,784 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (10), Benton (60), Clackamas (132), Clatsop (14), Columbia (18), Coos (24), Crook (12), Curry (12), Deschutes (71), Douglas (50), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (145), Jefferson (11), Josephine (48), Klamath (23), Lake (5), Lane (213), Lincoln (28), Linn (105), Malheur (14), Marion (187), Morrow (2), Multnomah (208), Polk (42), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (24), Washington (191) and Yamhill (28)

Oregon’s 6,394th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,395th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Feb. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,396th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,397th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,398th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Feb. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,399th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Feb. 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,400th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,401st COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 11 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,402nd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 12, 2021 and died Feb. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,403rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 12 at St Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,404th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 11 at Santiam Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,405th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,406th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died Feb. 13 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,407th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive Feb. 14 and died Feb. 15 at Providence Hood River Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,408th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,409th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 13 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,410th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Feb. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,411th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb. 15 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,412th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Feb. 14 and died Feb. 15 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,413th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 31 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,414th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,415th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,416th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 12 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.